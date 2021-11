STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite a delayed season opening date, the Steamboat Ski Resort is ready to expand. Some projects are already underway. Other projects include 650 acres of new terrain and the new Wild Blue Gondola. This year, over the summer, crews started working on the base area. There’s also a new main entrance to the resort and an escalator. (credit: CBS) Resort officials say this expansion will make Steamboat the second largest ski area in the state. The expansion, however, is expected to take a few more years to complete. “We moved the gondola to lower terminal where people will load...

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO