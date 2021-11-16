ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roblox Stock Rises Sharply on Positive Response to Investor Day

By Dan Weil
 5 days ago
Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report shares rose sharply Tuesday amid enthusiasm over the company’s investment day, which included explanation of its commitment to the metaverse.

The stock closed at $116.18, up 7.5%. It has skyrocketed 53% in the past month, driven by strong fundamentals.

Roblox addresses the eight fundamentals of the metaverse, CEO David Baszucki said at the investor event, MarketWatch reported. That includes identity, friends, immersive, low friction, variety, anywhere, economy and civility.

He said Roblox benefits from a total addressable market of $200 billion or more in each of the mobile, streaming content and social media segments.

Roblox on Monday announced it has invested $10 million to help develop three games for middle-school, high-school and college students.

“Our vision with Roblox Education is to empower students and educators to explore learning online, both through the integration of Roblox Studio in STEM curricula and through immersive educational experiences on our platform,” the company said.

Last week, San Mateo, Calif.-based Roblox reported that bookings increased by 28% in the third quarter. Revenue, excluding deferred revenue, soared 102% to $509.3 million.

The company’s net loss widened to $74 million from $48.6 million. It attributed that to the cost of growth.

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker put fair value at $100 for Roblox last week.

“We are maintaining our narrow moat and are raising our fair value estimate from $90, due to faster daily-active-user and engagement growth,” he wrote in a commentary after the company’s earnings report.

“Roblox posted a strong third-quarter bounce-back, as revenue met and EBITDA beat FactSet consensus.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Roblox Stock Continues Meteoric Rise On Metaverse Story

Roblox (RBLX) is trading in record high territory amid investor enthusiasm for its position as a leader in the emerging metaverse. Roblox stock rose for the seventh straight day on Friday. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company held a well-received analyst day event on Tuesday. And last week, Roblox reported better-than-expected...
SAN MATEO, CA
The Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Popped Again on Friday

This would be getting boring if it weren't so exciting. On Friday, for the seventh straight trading day in a row, shares of online gaming platform Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) churned once again higher, notching a 6.6% gain as of 3:15 p.m. ET. The reason, in a word: Nikeland. So what.
STOCKS
