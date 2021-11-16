ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC lecturers will strike Wednesday, halting instruction for thousands of students

Siskiyou Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstruction will likely halt for two days for thousands of undergraduates at University of California campuses beginning Wednesday as lecturers strike over allegations of unfair labor practices. The strike planned for this week is related to, but separate from, the larger saga of contract sticking points. At issue is...

www.siskiyoudaily.com

Merced Sun-Star

UC Merced lecturers decry ‘unfair’ practices, joining colleagues statewide in strike

Lecturers at UC Merced are joining their fellow instructors statewide in a labor strike after long-standing complaints University of California Office of the President isn’t bargaining with instructors in good faith, according to representatives of UC-AFT, the labor union that represents lecturers and librarians across the UC system. Scheduled for...
MERCED, CA
Daily Californian

University lecturers to strike, demand improved labor practices

Members of UC-AFT, a union representing university lecturers, have agreed to strike Wednesday and Thursday in response to allegedly unfair labor practices. In the last 20 months, the union has filed seven charges to the Public Employment Relations Board, according to a UC University Council-American Federation of Teachers, or UC-AFT, press release. These charges allege the university has participated “in a pattern of bad faith bargaining” and that they have allegedly failed to bargain over a paid leave program.
ADVOCACY
KQED

UC Lecturers Win Raises, Other Concessions in Deal That Averts Planned 2-Day Strike

The University of California’s 6,500 lecturers called off their planned strike Wednesday after winning long-sought concessions from UC management — including salary increases of about 30% over five years for its members and job stability promises. The deal, brokered around 4 a.m., followed two days of marathon bargaining sessions and...
COLLEGES
Sacramento Bee

University of California lecturers set for strike at 9 campuses, including UC Davis

Lecturers at the University of California, Davis, will be among teachers at nine UC campuses throughout the state participating in a two-day strike, canceling their classes Wednesday and Thursday in a protest against what they call “unfair labor practices.”. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers, which represents the UC lecturers,...
COLLEGES
CBS LA

Deal Reached Mere Hours Before Thousands Of UC Instructors Were Set To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A strike has been averted, just hours before about 6,000 instructors in the University of California system were set to walk off the job. University Council-AFT, the union which represents adjunct professors and other faculty, announced just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that a tentative agreement had been reached between its members and the UC system. The two sides later released a joint statement, which read in part: “The deal includes significant improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation, benefitting over 6,500 bargaining unit members.” Many UC classes had been scheduled to come to a halt at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a two-day instructor walkout that would have gone into Thursday. The two sides had been negotiating for months over issues including pay and working conditions. A ratification vote will take place later this week. There are 10 colleges in the UC system, including UCLA and UC Irvine.
COLLEGES
Riverside Press Enterprise

UC strike averted with ‘groundbreaking’ agreement for non-tenured faculty

LOS ANGELES — Non-tenured professors, lecturers and other faculty members reached what they’re calling a historic five-year agreement with the University of California, averting a planned two-day walkout that was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers was planning a walkout at all nine UC campuses, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Californian

Lecturer strike canceled after UC negotiation concessions

The lecturer strike alleging unfair labor practices and calling for the UC Office of the President, or UCOP, to meet lecturers’ demands has been called off. UCOP and UC-AFT, a union representing university lecturers, reached a tentative agreement Tuesday night, according to UC-AFT President Mia McIver. As a result, about 4,000 lecturers across the UC will be holding celebratory rallies at noon, instead of walking the picket line, according to a UC-AFT tweet.
COLLEGES
Sacramento Bee

Strikes today at UC campuses + Salas secures a big endorsement + Endorsement nepotism?

Via Rosalio Ahumada and Lara Korte... Lecturers at the University of California, Davis, will be among teachers at nine UC campuses throughout the state participating in a two-day strike, canceling their classes Wednesday and Thursday in a protest against what they call “unfair labor practices.”. The University Council-American Federation of...
PROTESTS
New University Newspaper

UC Lecturers Call off System Wide Strike on All UC Campuses

University of California (UC) lecturers called off strike plans after coming to tentative agreements with UC administration regarding job stability, workload and compensation in the early morning on Nov 17. In solidarity with lecturers across the entire UC system, UCI lecturers planned to embark on a two-day strike outside of Aldrich Hall against the unfair labor practices of the UC, creating a work stoppage that would have halted instruction for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
KTVU FOX 2

UC lecturer strike averted

A 2-day UC lecturer strike was called off after the union reached a tentative agreement with the administration. Amanda Quintana reports.
COLLEGES
sfbayca.com

UC lecturers call off two-day strike after last-minute agreement

The union representing University of California lecturers announced early Wednesday that a planned two-day systemwide strike over labor negotiations has been called off after the union and university reached a new five-year collective bargaining agreement. After what the University Council-American Federation of Teachers described as “a marathon negotiating session” that...
COLLEGES

