It’s not quite Thanksgiving, but GENERAL HOSPITAL star Cameron Mathison (Drew) wants to get you in the Christmas spirit already! The actor stars with Jennie Garth in the new movie A Kindhearted Christmas, premiering on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on GAC Family, and he wants to make sure you’re all going to tune in! “Really hope you check out this sweet Christmas movie Saturday night!” he enthused on Instagram. “It’s about the pure act of giving and how it can catch on in a community and bring people together. Something we all need right now.”

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO