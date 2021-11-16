ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer Seeks FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Its COVID-19 Pill

By Carolyn Crist
Medscape News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Pfizer has signed a deal to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, possibly opening up access to treatment to countries across the world. On Tuesday, the company said it would give a...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pill#Medscape#The Medicines Patent Pool#The Associated Press#Ap
Medscape News

EMA Considers Licencing New COVID-19 Vaccine From Novovax

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started reviewing data on a new COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373), which has been developed by Novovax. Data on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine is being evaluated under an accelerated timeline, and a decision could be issued within weeks. In...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Medscape News

FDA Approves Vosoritide for Children With Achondroplasia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved vosoritide (Voxzogo) daily injection for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of human dwarfism. The indication is for children aged 5 years and older who have achondroplasia and open epiphyses (growth plates), meaning that they still have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Medscape News

Hepatitis C Virus Care Cascade in Persons Experiencing Homelessness in the United States in the Era of Direct-acting Antiviral Agents

Aubrey Del Rosario MD, MS; Jonathan D. Eldredge PhD; Sara Doorley MD; Shiraz I. Mishra MBBS, PhD; Denece Kesler MD, MPH; Kimberly Page PhD, MPH, MS. The hepatitis C virus (HCV) care cascade has been well characterized in the general United States population and other subpopulations since curative medications have been available. However, information is limited on care cascade outcomes in persons experiencing homelessness. The main objective of this study was to map the available evidence on HCV care cascade outcomes in people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. in the era of direct-acting antiviral agents (DAAs). Primary and secondary outcomes included linkage to care (evaluation by a provider that can treat HCV) and sustained virologic response (SVR) or cure. Exploratory outcomes included other cascade data, like treatment initiation, which precedes SVR. PubMed was the primary database accessed for this scoping review. We characterized the HCV care cascade in people experiencing homelessness using sources of evidence published in 2014 onwards that reported the proportions of persons who were linked to care, achieved SVR, and completed other cascade steps. We synthesized our results into a scoping review. The proportion of persons linked to care among chronically infected cohorts with unstable housing ranged from 29.3% to 88.7%. Among those chronically infected, 5%–58.8% were started on DAAs and 5%–50% achieved SVR. In conclusion, these results show that persons experiencing homelessness achieve high rates of linkage to care in non-specialist community-based settings compared to the general U.S. population pre-DAAs. However, DAA initiation was found to be a rate-limiting step along the care cascade, resulting in commensurate low rates of cure.
HOMELESS
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to reinstate workplace COVID vaccine rule

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
POTUS
Medscape News

Facing New COVID Wave, Dutch Delay Care for Cancer, Heart Patients

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare officials said on Friday they have begun delaying operations for some cancer and heart patients to free up space in intensive care units during a record wave of COVID-19 infections. "These are cancer patients that should actually be operated on within six weeks of diagnosis,...
CANCER
Medscape News

Adding Infliximab to Immunoglobulin in COVID-Related MIS-C Appears Beneficial

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), initial therapy with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) plus infliximab is associated with better outcomes than IVIG alone, according to new study. Children treated with IVIG plus infliximab were less apt to need additional therapy, had better cardiac outcomes, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA is investigating death of Canadian woman, 75, who suffered brain swelling after participating in clinical trial for controversially approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the death of 75-year-old Canadian woman who participated in clinical trials for the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The unnamed woman died in September 2020 after suffering from brain swelling. Brain swelling is a known side effect of the Aduhelm, though...
HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm distracts from the more basic help patients need

FDA’s dismal approval process of the controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm has been a huge letdown for the millions in the country living with the disease. Aduhelm was endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration via an unprecedented “accelerated approval” that overrode a unanimous “no” vote from its advisory committee in June. But the...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy