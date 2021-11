Russia’s military and the United Arab Emirates have apparently both expressed interest in the single-engine fighter. Developments in the Sukhoi Checkmate new-generation single-engine fighter program are now coming in rapid succession, with the announcement that the first flying prototypes are now under construction. At the same time, there are reports in the Russian media of talks on selling the jet to the Russian military, while officials are also hopeful that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could become more deeply involved in the program.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO