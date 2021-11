Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Earlier this November, Christie Popp, 42, went on a four-mile run with her mother, Catherine Popp, 60, and Popp’s partner, Anthony “Tony” Copeland-Parker, 66. It was on a trail near her Bloomington, Indiana, home, and the weather was perfect: 50 degrees, no wind, no clouds in the sky. It was the first time the mother and daughter had run together in six years. It was also the first time in a long time that Catherine could recall memories of running with Christie when she was in college.

