General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher left the show recently amid his ongoing protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates. His status on the show came to light over the weekend when his former co-stars Cassandra James and Nancy Lee Grahn blasted him for a transgender tweet. Rademacher, who has played Jasper "Jax" Jacks since 1996, later apologized for the offensive tweet in a video in which he still said he did not agree on it a transgender woman should be called an "empowered woman."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO