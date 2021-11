Hard as it is to believe, the Nintendo GameCube just celebrated its 20th anniversary in North America, and some new details about the now-retro console have started to emerge. When the console debuted, buyers could choose from two different colors in North America: purple or black. The purple version is the one most closely-associated with the Cube, and the one that Nintendo's Japanese headquarters wanted to push the most. However, the company's American branch was worried the color wouldn't sell in the region. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Nintendo's former vice president of marketing and corporate affairs Perrin Kaplan revealed some of the team's concerns.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO