Doncic notched 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Bulls. Doncic ended just two rebounds away from putting up his first triple-double of the season, but on the other hand, this was his sixth double-double across 11 contests so far. Doncic is experiencing a slight drop in his scoring and passing numbers compared to last season, and while that might be attributed to the presence of a healthy Kristaps Porzingis, it doesn't take anything away from Doncic being an elite fantasy asset and the go-to player on offense for the Mavericks.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO