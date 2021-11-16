ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden hammers home local impact of infrastructure deal during New Hampshire visit

By Christian Datoc
President Joe Biden continued his infrastructure victory lap by delivering remarks in Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Unlike his first infrastructure rally at the Port of Baltimore last Wednesday, Biden spent the overwhelming majority of his 20-minute Tuesday speech at the NH 175 Bridge specifically hammering home how his recently enacted $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure deal will affect specific communities across the state.

HOW BIDEN'S INFRASTRUCTURE VICTORY LAP COULD DISAPPOINT DEMOCRATS

Political operatives from both parties told the Washington Examiner if Biden's future infrastructure campaign stops mirror his performance in Baltimore, they would likely fail to move the needle for Democrats in the 2022 and 2024 elections. It's worth noting that New Hampshire is a significantly more purple state than Maryland and will factor heavily into Democrats' ability to maintain congressional majorities for the second half of Biden's term.

The president opened by thanking Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan for doing "one hell of a job" in "getting bipartisan support" for the legislation.

"She made the case for making sure the law delivers high-speed internet everywhere in New Hampshire, which, as you know from the pandemic, is badly needed," he continued. "And she was always making sure New Hampshire roads and bridges, like the one we're standing on today, are safe, and this one is not, and so thank you."

"Despite the cynics — Democrats and Republicans — we can work together. We can deliver real results. We can deliver real people results that are going to affect our lives," Biden said later in the speech. "Because of this delegation, New Hampshire and America are moving again. Your life is going to change for the better, and that's literal. For example, the heavy bridge here, and just what I just walked across, opened in 1939, 82 years ago."

He proceeded to outline specifically how "the local propane company or the sand and gravel company" and school buses depend on the bridge every day.

"Folks, this is a bridge that's been structurally deficient for years now. I'm preaching to the choir, I know, but the fact is it used to be able to carry 40-ton trucks. Now the bridge is down to 20-ton restrictions, and in a couple of weeks is going to be closed to put steel plates down," Biden continued. "The state has already spent a quarter-million dollars in Band-Aid repairs on this bridge alone, and right now, there are 215 bridges in your state, 215 bridges, being structurally unsafe in New Hampshire alone. Many of these traffic bridges are often overlooked when decisions are being made about where and how to invest and rebuild."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Driving on these roads that need repair cost New Hampshire drivers an estimated extra $476 every year," he concluded. "That's $476 in hidden tax on New Hampshire drivers as a result of the deteriorating infrastructure. But thanks to the infrastructure law, we're going to make the most significant investment to modernize our roads and our bridges in 70 years."

