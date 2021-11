Week Ten in the NFL was headlined by the Detroit Lions, a team that didn’t lose its game against the Steelers. That being said, the Lions didn’t manage their first win either. They had an overtime tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers that finished with both teams at 16. The overtime between the Lions and the Steelers was highlighted by one missed field goal and two fumbles that would ultimately lead to the final result.

