ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Damien Harris (concussion) returns to practice on Tuesday

fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis status for Thursday's game against the Falcons is still up in the...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Fantasy#Falcons#American Football
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Paul Allen Destroys Packers Coach For Post Game Trash-Talk Incident

Welcome Vikings’ fans, prepare for the best thing you’ve seen since Greg Joseph banged home the game winner against the hated Green Bay Packers. After Minnesota’s thrilling 34-31 win, some tension occurred between an unnamed Packers Coach and the voice of the Vikings, Paul Allen. On Vikings Postgame, as Allen,...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Early Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Things are ugly on the waiver wire this week (at least of now). Keep this in mind when it comes to spending FAAB versus sitting on your free agent budget for later in the season. Remember to reach out with questions on Twitter (@toomuchtuma) anytime. Note: Most players are less...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson miss practice with concussions in Week 10

As the New England Patriots took the practice field on Wednesday, several key players were not present. Linebacker Jamie Collins did not participate in practice due to an ankle injury. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both did not participate because of concussions. Linebacker Matthew Judon was out as well, with the absence appearing to be related to the birth of his child.
NFL
NBC Sports

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to return with head injuries

The Patriots are closing in on their fifth win of the season, but they are running short on healthy running backs. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both questionable to return after suffering head injuries in the fourth quarter. Stevenson departed before Harris, who was injured when Panthers defensive end Brian Burns smothered him while he was taking a handoff from Mac Jones.
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots injury report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson remain out due to concussions

The New England Patriots have gotten some positive news on the injury front this week. But none of it has popped up on the injury report yet. Thursday’s report was similar to Wednesday’s, with linebacker Jamie Collins missing the session with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, three players were absent due to concussions: RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski and RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Damien Harris & Gunner Olszewski Return to Practice Tuesday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4) New England did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate. Atlanta did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate. DID NOT PARTICIPATE. CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring. LB Daren Bates, groin. TE Hayden Hurst, ankle. LIMITED AVAILABILITY. S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle.
NFL
CBS Boston

Trent Brown Returns, But Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Gunner Olszewski Absent From Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — After a long time away due to a calf injury, offensive tackle Trent Brown has returned to the practice field for the Patriots. Brown suffered the injury in the first quarter in the first game of the season, eventually leading to a trip on injured reserve. But he was on the practice field on Wednesday, starting his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster. It wasn’t much of a positive day on the attendance front outside of Brown, though, as five players were absent. Matthew Judon was absent, but he announced on Instagram that his wife was having...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy