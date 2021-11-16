Cafeteria volunteers needed at all HPISD schools

The library was unlike any other room in the school. In my mind, it was a windowless room on the second floor, older than the rest of the school felt (with the exception of the old gym; we a had new, shiny gym and an “old” gym with its faded creaky wood and ghastly lighting). I don’t recall now whether the library was actually windowless, but it did lack the harsh fluorescents of a regular classroom. Perhaps that’s why I remember it as this dimly lit, soft, warm space. The safest space in the school.

