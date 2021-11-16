ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;28;48;44;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;64%;12%;1. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;64;32;Mostly sunny;E;4;22%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;12;1;5;-3;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;66%;6%;1. Asheville, NC;67;41;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;61%;12%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;44;73;49;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;55%;8%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;51;39;63;58;Warmer;SSW;11;56%;9%;3. Austin, TX;79;63;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;58%;27%;4. Baltimore,...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Sse#Nne#Ga#Ssw#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Ese#Ma#Sc
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Burkes opens store in Jacksonville; grand opening celebration to run all weekend

Retailer Burkes Outlet is celebrating the grand opening of its Jacksonville location this weekend. The store, which sells name-brand apparel and accessories at discounted prices, opened this week at 901 W. Morton Ave. in Lincoln Square. "I'm excited to see more stores and businesses opening up in Jacksonville," Jacksonville resident...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Earthquake hits southern Missouri

Residents in the small Missouri town of Williamsville and the surrounding area got shaken up Wednesday night — literally. An earthquake near the New Madrid fault line measured at a 4.0 magnitude at 9p.m. Reports indicate the quake was felt throughout the state as far away as Kansas City, but significantly in Springfield, Polar Bluff, Cape Girardeau and parts of St. Louis County. Other small communities beyond Missouri's borders in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas also reported feeling the quake.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy