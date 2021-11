The portion sizes may ebb and flow, but restaurant margins are as thin and unforgiving today as they were in the BC era (Before COVID). What has changed — and changed a lot — is the meteoric rise of eating-in, and the array of available delivery options that make that possible. It’s a trend shift that’s showing no sign of relief on the restaurant side where businesses large and small have little choice but to divert a hefty slice of their profits to the drivers and third-party marketplaces that go the final mile, with no hint of declining demand on the consumer side.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO