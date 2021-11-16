ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Yale Law Students Who Refused To Smear Their Professor Sue Admins For ‘Attempting To Blackball Two Students Of Color’

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWuqe_0cyg2r9N00

Laurel Duggan

Two students of color are suing Yale Law School administrators for retaliation resulting from the students’ refusal to tell lies to advance the administrators’ investigation of Professor Amy Chua.

Yale Law School deans Heather Gerken and Ellen Cosgrove allegedly approached a law professor who employed the two plaintiffs as research assistants and discouraged the professor from offering them teaching assistant jobs which may lead to federal clerkships, according to the complaint.

The move was retaliation for the students’ refusal to make false statements in a formal complaint against Chua, who is in a public feud with Gerken, at the request of Cosgrove and Yaseen Eldik, the complaint states. Eldik is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Yale Law.

The two students met twice with Chua in her home, a common practice at Yale Law, to discuss their concerns about the lack of institutional support for students of color in early 2021. Their classmate, who was not in the meetings, compiled a 20-page dossier about the meetings, alleging they were “secret dinner parties” included unidentified federal judges as guests, the complaint stated.

Gerker and Cosgrove disseminated the “harassing and defamatory” dossier, which the students then reported to Yale, the complaint alleged. The deans allegedly pressured the students to make “knowingly and materially false statements in a formal complaint against Chua.” When they refused, the deans allegedly retaliated by speaking with the professor.

Neither of the students were offered teaching assistant jobs, and neither applied to federal clerkships out of fear that the administration would show the dossier to judges, the complaint stated.

Cosgrove and Eldik were both involved in another recent incident at Yale Law School. The two lectured a student who sent out a Federalist Society event invitation using the phrase “trap house” and describing plans to serve fried chicken about how the message was triggering and tantamount to blackface, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Eldik reportedly told the student his membership in the Federalist Society “triggered” his peers.

Administrators now outnumber faculty at Yale University, and there are nearly as many administrators as there are students. Several professors have complained that the proliferation of administrators has driven up costs and interfered with academic freedom.

Yale English Professor Leslie Brisman described a pattern of Yale campus administrators interfering with academic freedom and “fine-tooth-combing professors’ remarks for speech they don’t like” in comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“If there weren’t an administrator whose job is to look for muck and stir it up (writing a letter to all students when the dean couldn’t get the ‘perpetrator’ to apologize for mentioning chicken dinners) then the idiotic incident would never have been blown up into such an embarrassment for Yale,” Brisman said.

When the DCNF reached out to Cosgrove, Yale University’s director of media relations Karen Peart replied, saying that “the lawsuit is legally and factually baseless, and the University will offer a vigorous defense.” Chua told the DCNF she was not participating in media inquiries. Eldik and Gerken did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
REPORT: Manhattan School Plans To Divide Students By Race During Social Justice Discussions

A Manhattan school plans to separate students by race during discussions scheduled for next week related to identity and social justice topics, the New York Post reported. The Lower Manhattan Community School plans to divide students into affinity groups, based on skin color to “undo the legacy of racism and oppression in this country that impacts our school community,” according to an email sent to parents, the NYP reported.
Person
Amy Chua
Shore News Network

Explosive Growth: Yale Now Has As Many Administrators As Students

Yale University nearly doubled its number of administrators from 2003 to 2019 while only bringing in an additional 600 students, according to the Yale Daily News. Yale now has an approximately equal number of students and administrators, the Daily News reported. Yale professors expressed concern about the impact of the school’s massive bureaucracy on teaching, students’ lives and university costs.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale students and professors shape global environmental policy at COP26 conference

At COP26, the United Nations’ 26th Climate Change Conference, dozens of Yale students, faculty and staff are participating in discussions centered around mitigating the effects of climate change. The U.N.’s annual climate summit, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, began on Oct. 31 and will run until Friday. World leaders...
ENVIRONMENT
#Yale School#Yale University#Yale Law School#Federalist Society
ohio.edu

Harvard professor educates OHIO students on the power of translation through the Buddhism lens

Charles Hallisey is a strong believer in the power of translation. An expert on Buddhist Literatures at the Harvard Divinity School, Hallisey said his time studying in both the United States and Sri Lanka led him to study Buddhism through the lens of its literature and the translation of text. “I can see that people were studying Buddhism, not just...
OHIO STATE
Reason.com

Conservative and Libertarian Law Students At Yale Law School Should Transfer Out En Masse

Yale Law School is a failed academic institution. Dean Heather Gerken should have resigned, Associate Dean Ellen Cosgrove should be on administrative leave, and Diversity Director Yaseen Eldik should be unemployed. Alas, Gerken is clinging to the remaining months of her tenure, and she gently chastised Cosgrove and Edik for not striking the "appropriate balance." And Gerken issued a not-too-veiled threat to revise the "norms surrounding secretly recorded conversations and the sharing of private correspondence without permission." In other words, "We would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for you meddling FedSoc kids." (I hope Scooby Doo is not triggering).
COLLEGES
College of William and Mary

Transgender Students in Public Schools: A Conversation with Professor Hamilton

Please join the Family & Education Law Society (FELS) and the Center for Racial & Social Justice (CRSJ) for a lunch hour discussion with guest speaker, Professor Vivian Hamilton, on transgender student rights in public schools! This event will take place virtually on Thursday, November 18 at 1:00pm-1:50pm. The Zoom link to this event can be found here: https://cwm.zoom.us/j/91505292683.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
thehofstrachronicle.com

Policy takes jab at unvaccinated professor, students feel side effects

Students in Williams’ classes were left without an instructor for two weeks. // Picture courtesy of Marjorie Rogers. In August, Hofstra updated their COVID-19 vaccination policy to require all faculty to be fully vaccinated by Friday, Sept. 17, in order to be allowed on campus for fall semester. Some students returned to campus only to find out they would have to temporarily return to virtual learning for some classes due to this last-minute policy change.
EDUCATION
The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Review: Grifters and Guilds; Yale Law's Coercive Admins

Recently, on Twitter, a little allegory about expertise played out. It began when the journalist Caitlin Flanagan, who is a charter member of the widely derided University of Austin, rather grandiosely endorsed the project: “When all seems lost, you have to protect the light. Cicero protected it and John Adams found it … Once again the light is sputtering out. Join us. Freedom won’t die on our watch.” She went on to explain that Cicero wrote.
COLLEGES
WFMJ.com

YSU students fight to save Jewish studies professor's job

YSU's plan to streamline its academic programs led to the recent announcement of laying off nine members of its faculty. Some students are concerned about how one of those layoffs will effect the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies at YSU. Dr. Jacob Ari Labendz is a scholar of History...
EDUCATION
Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

