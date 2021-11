GridRaster Inc. has announced highlights from its latest study on how organizations are implementing mixed reality technologies for their organizations. The implementation of mixed reality technologies continues to grow among enterprises, and according to GridRaster’s latest online survey of more than 250 respondents, a growing number of enterprises are beginning to see gains in efficiency and cost reductions. Forty-one percent of organizations now say they’ve implemented some form of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) into their organization’s strategy, and another 81% say they either have plans to implement in the next year or are starting to research the potential it could have on their business.

