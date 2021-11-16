ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN PUC broadband update – is consumer protection is the next essential piece of the Minnesota model?

By Ann Treacy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) heard from key players about what’s happening with broadband nationally and locally…. Broadband and Rural Development Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Updates (15 min) – Diane Wells, Manager, Office of Broadband Development – Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Future for Broadband Expansion...

