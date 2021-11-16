ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Situation 805: “I feel like my baby doesn’t like me”

By swalter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning everyone. I have a question for first time parents, mostly for first time mothers. So my boyfriend and I just had our 1st baby, he is now 8 months old and growing. I don’t know how to say this but, I feel like my baby doesn’t like me. At...

Situation 805: “I don’t want anyone in the delivery room with me except doctors and staff”

Dear 95.7 The Beat, hi thank you for taking the time to read my situation. I am about 3 weeks away from giving birth. Here’s my situation… I am very self conscious about my body. I do have body issues that I’ve been struggling with. When I’m intimate with my boyfriend we have to have the lights off, I don’t even dress in front of him. I can count the number of times he’s seen me in the nude since we started dating 3 years ago. He’s a great guy who says he loves me just the way I am, but like I said it’s something I need to work on. Well we recently talked about who will be in the delivery room with me. I know this isn’t going to be a popular answer, but I don’t want anyone besides the doctor and staff in the room. He was clearly upset. Yes I get he’s the dad, but he can come in as soon as the baby is born. I just don’t want him or anyone see me in such a vulnerable situation. I don’t see it as selfish because I am the one who’s going to be doing all the work and I need my surroundings to be as comfortable as possible. He keeps insisting he should be there to give me comfort. I absolutely love him, but I know myself and my comfort level is having the least number of people in the delivery room with me. He’s been sentimental ever since we had this talk. I don’t know how to not hurt his feelings, but I am set on my decision. Am I in the wrong? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
InspireMore

Deployed Dad Sneaks Into Sleeping Son’s Room For the Best Wake-Up Call Ever.

We can’t underscore enough how grateful we are for the sacrifice our service personnel make for our freedom every day. Wife and mother Meek Watts sees that sacrifice every day because her husband has been deployed “for a while.” When he managed to get some time off and came home for a visit, they didn’t tell their son he was coming so that they could give him the surprise of his life!
Situation 805: “I brought a guy home and my dad saw him sneak out my window”

Hi guys! I don’t know what to do and I want to see how other people would handle my situation if they were in my place. I am 20 years old, I live with my parents and my 2 brothers. My parents are very old school strict Mexican parents. I was never able to go on a date if it was just me and a guy, I always had to take one of my brothers with me. Well I met this guy and I did something I had never done, I took him home with me. We hooked up and since I snuck him in the house I had to get him out before my dad got home from work. My room is on the 2nd floor and I helped him climb out of my window. I actually got away with it!!!… so I thought! What I didn’t realize was that my dad was parked across the street and saw him jump out the window, he stayed in his work truck for a while before coming in. My dad hasn’t said anything to me and he doesn’t know I know. He has been acting different around me, he disregards and acts indifferent when I talk to him. I don’t know if I should say something or just act like I don’t know he knows. I am scared of what he will say or if he’ll kick me out if I do bring this up. But at the same time I want us to go back to having a good relationship. My older brother has brought girls home before and no one says anything. I did it once and although I am 20 years old, I feel like I let my dad down. What would you guys do in my place? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
You Can’t Feel Intimate With a Partner Who Acts Like a Child

People owe it to themselves and their intimate partners to act like grown-ups. Acting like a grown-up means regulating emotions, taking responsibility, and being committed to learning and growing. Failing to act like a grown-up leads to relationship failure. Consider Sheila and Josie, who are friends and decide to start...
Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
