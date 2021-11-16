ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Accused St. Petersburg drug dealers received SBA loans to support business

By Chip Osowski
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are in the midst of a major drug trafficking investigation and have made 30-arrests so far.

Most of the arrests are drug-related, but according to police, a handful of the dealers were using your tax dollars to fund their operation.

Police arrested 21-year old Dante Payne on Monday. He’s facing numerous drug charges and one count of defrauding a financial institution.

According to the arrest report, he filed paperwork with the government claiming he owned “Brother’s Landscaping Co.” He stated the company grossed $128,800 in 2020 and he received $20,832 to cover payroll and business overhead costs.

Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department explains the men received government help for businesses they didn’t own and for employees they didn’t employ.

“One of the reasons they were able to fund their operation was because they were using these loans from the government that they had received fraudulently,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department. “And they were getting substantial amounts of money. Supposedly to help these employees that they didn’t have for these businesses that they didn’t operate. “

Russell Jones is also accused of receiving SBA loans. Police arrested him on Nov. 8. According to the arrest report he claimed he owned a barber shop that grossed $45,681 in 2020. The paperwork indicates he received $9,516 from the government to cover payroll and business overhead costs.

Police arrested Kenneth Davis on Nov. 9. The arrest report does not indicate the type of business he claimed to own, but it did say in 2020 the unnamed business grossed $105,900 in 2020 and he received $20,832 from the government.

Marlon Santiago calls it disgusting. He owns an operates a legal hemp nursery in Pasco County. He has had one heck of a time getting SBA loans.

“They’ve just been jerking me around,” said Santiago. “I actually got an email from them yesterday acknowledging that the problem is on their end.”

Santiago was dumbfounded when he learned accused criminals were receiving government help.

“People like myself are still struggling to get the money that we should be getting,” said Santiago. “And you’ve got guys who are doing the wrong way getting money hand over fist.”

Comments / 30

Jimmy Jordan
4d ago

oh no... here comes another slap on the wrist... they are all already out and slinging drugs before you finished reading the article.

Reply(2)
10
Gail barnes
5d ago

Why should any of us be surprised.Same with any goverment funding they don't check things thoroughly..

Reply(1)
15
You voted for Biden!
4d ago

That’s a legitimate democratic business? And the artist formerly known as Hunter Biden had nothing to do with China! Come on man!

Reply
5
 

