November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and what better way to celebrate than by opening your home to a senior animal in need? All month long, in a promotion sponsored by our friends at Purina, San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for senior pets (7 years of age and older) by 50% to help these special animals find the loving homes they deserve. Across our campuses, we currently have dozens of senior dogs and cats available for adoption.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO