ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks To Buy And Watch Actionable Now: 3 Leaders Hit New Highs, Including Home Depot

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks to buy and watch amid the ongoing market rally include Home Depot (HD), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Hubbell (HUBB), all of which scored new highs on Tuesday. Home Depot rose more than 6% in heavy volume Tuesday afternoon, after the retailer reported earnings before the market opened. Home Depot was...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Estee Lauder Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 82 RS Rating

Beauty is always in fashion, and with the economy on the rebound makeup and skin-care products maker Estee Lauder (EL) recently broke out of a cup base. On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Estee Lauder stock rose into a new percentile, climbing to 82 from 78 the day before.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Hubb#Marketsmith#Factset#Home Depot#Streetaccount
MemeStockMaven

NVIDIA or AMD Stock: Which Is A Better Buy Now

The semiconductor industry has been under “bullish attack” in 2021. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) - Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Report is up more than 50% in the past year, with two of the most relevant players in the sector competing for the spotlight: NVIDIA (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Wix Stock Right Now

Wix has a durable and growing business with its website platform subscriptions. The company is investing heavily in e-commerce, business, and payments tools. The stock trades at a reasonable sales ratio given its margin profile. Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) has been a disappointing performer for shareholders in 2021. The stock price is...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE:SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. As of 2:30 p.m. ET today, shares were still down 6.6% for the day. So what. The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips, But Surging Tech Stocks Boost Nasdaq To A New High

A tech stock resurgence boosted the Nasdaq to a new high Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out the week with a loss. Covid-related worries are resurfacing again, hitting some sectors. On Friday, the Nasdaq rose 0.4% to deliver its first close above the 16,000 level. The S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower,…
STOCKS
fwbusiness.com

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Top Leisure Stocks To Watch

Among the various corners of the stock market, leisure stocks would be on the minds of many investors. After all, as the economy reopens around the globe, leisure services would see rising demand again. So, it would not be a stretch to say that the leisure industry could become one of the hottest sectors over the next year. On that note, we are starting to see encouraging signs among some of the notable names in the leisure space.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy