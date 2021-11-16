ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

Lanes reopen after multiple crashes on I-85 in Granville County

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjDto_0cyg1Hqm00

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on I-85 Northbound in Granville County. The State Highway Patrol said there were multiple crashes at mile marker 194, just north of Butner and Creedmoor heading toward Oxford.

The first crash involved an overturned cement truck, followed by a second crash two miles behind that involving three to four other vehicles.

All lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Some cars were charred after catching fire. There is no word yet on injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
City
Creedmoor, NC
City
Butner, NC
County
Granville County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Lanes#I 85 Northbound#The State Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy