Lanes reopen after multiple crashes on I-85 in Granville County

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on I-85 Northbound in Granville County. The State Highway Patrol said there were multiple crashes at mile marker 194, just north of Butner and Creedmoor heading toward Oxford.

The first crash involved an overturned cement truck, followed by a second crash two miles behind that involving three to four other vehicles.

All lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Some cars were charred after catching fire. There is no word yet on injuries.