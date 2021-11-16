ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold and silver lower

 6 days ago

The November gold contract on the New York...

kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Artemis Gold received silver stream offer from Wheaton Precious Metals

The best performing precious metal for the week was spot gold, but still down 1.03%. Gold climbed to the highest since June as the dollar weakened ahead of a slate of speeches by Federal Reserve officials and economic data. Bullion is up more than 4% this month, set for its best since May, having broken through key technical barriers after U.S. consumer prices rose the fastest since 1990. The data has sparked growing pressure on the Fed to speed up the pace of monetary tightening amid fears it could lose control of inflation.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold, silver trading doesn’t get much worse

One thing we know for absolute certainty: trading is difficult. We have challenges everywhere, from opinions that control our trades to lousy trading conditions and emotions. These are the facts traders battle every day, the biggest being their emotions. Based on our algorithms and what we can see as traders,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum find new levels

As gold, silver and platinum prepare for the next big move higher, they now find themselves consolidating. The bullish action shows us this consolidation at higher levels than before. The set up is bullish but this pattern can last a few days before the next leg higher. This is a...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild downside price corrections in gold, silver Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
MARKETS
mining.com

First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum pause before next move

Monday saw a quiet day in metals; gold, silver and platinum were on both sides of unchanged. We saw light volume with little movement, which is only a sign that gold, silver and platinum are seeing the pause to refresh. There were no surprises on Monday. We expect some retracement....
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see profit-taking as USDX surges

(Kitco News) Gold prices are moderately lower in midday dealings Tuesday, after hitting a five-month high overnight. Silver pushed to a three-month high and also backed off. Both precious metals saw some routine profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders, following recent good gains. A rally in the U.S. dollar index to a 15-month high today also worked against the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.20 at $1,856.70 and December Comex silver was last down $0.14 at $24.96 an ounce.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil dips lower, gold pushes higher

Oil prices are marginally higher on Tuesday after once again seeing strong support around early November lows. We’ve seen the rally lose momentum recently as growth slows in the final quarter of the year, OPEC revises down demand growth and the White House threatens to release reserves from the SPR.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Precious Metals Update: Gold 'n Silver 'n CPI...Oh My!

Let's start with October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: its excitedly-disseminated reading was +0.9% (which annualized is a whopping +10.8%). "Oh, 'tis the worst in 30 years!", they say. "Oh, 'tis the worst in 40 years!", some say. We say: "C'est très exagéré."
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold/Silver/Commodities: The Blue Line metals edge

What a week for the precious metals markets! Now, here is a newswire headline you don't see every day "Gold: Best week in 6 months", followed by "U.S. Dollar: Reaches 16 month high". Something else you don't see every day is me on Youtube, and we launched a channel called the "Blue Line Metals Edge," and you can visit it here. If you like what you see, be sure to hit the like and subscribe button and help us grow the channel.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver, and platinum pulling back to support

After Thursday’s solid rally, gold, silver and platinum are seeing a small pullback this morning. Yesterday, we wrote that a pullback was expected and healthy for the metals. With a clear head, those who understand how markets work would recognize this action is healthy and should lead to a bigger rally.
MARKETS
cityindex.co.uk

Gold and Silver running into resistance. Time for a correction?

To steal a quote from Christine Lagarde, markets this week seem to have been focused in 3 things: “Inflation, Inflation, and Inflation”. US PPI was unchanged at 8.6% YoY , still excessively high. US CPI was released a day later and came in blistering at a YoY rate of 6.2%, its highest level in 30 years! In addition, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment figure for November was worse than October at 66.8 vs 71.7 last, primarily due to rising inflation and that consumers no feel that there have been efforts to contain it. The 1-year inflation outlook was 4.9% vs 4.7% in October. Remember: The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%! Therefore, 1-year inflation expectations are much higher than the Fed would like!
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Routine, corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday, on normal downside corrections and some chart consolidation following recent good gains that this week pushed prices to multi-month highs. Bulls remain in technical control. December gold was last down $8.30 at $1,855.60 and December Comex silver was last down $0.231 at $25.065 an ounce.
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Gold and Silver Attempting Major Price Breakouts

Precious metals investors may have reason to get excited once more. Months of drifting sideways to lower may soon be over… provided Gold and Silver break out above key resistance (downtrend lines). Actually, Gold futures have already broken out above its 14-month downtrend line and this is the first step...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Where are the stops? Thursday, Nov. 11, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
MARKETS

