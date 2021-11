Today is November 11 – the day we set aside each year to recognize and honor all those who have served and are serving in the military forces of the United States. There are so many things we need to keep in mind on this day, foremost being the great sacrifices made by every person wearing a uniform: time away from home and family and ongoing threat of harm – both physical and emotional. Our continued freedom exists because of the willingness of these brave men and women to make these sacrifices.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO