Despite pandemic, QC tourism in 2020 produced $958 million in economic impact

By Jonathan Turner
ourquadcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with the COVID pandemic shutting down much of the local travel and hospitality industry for a good chunk of 2020, Quad Cities tourism supported 8,000 jobs and produced a total of $958.7 million in visitor spending in the area. That was down 21.5% compared to QC tourism spending...

www.ourquadcities.com

benefitspro.com

Economic impact of pandemic expected to create wide regional variation in health benefit cost increases

The global cost of employer-sponsored health benefits in 2022 is expected to increase at the same pace as this year. However, increases will vary widely by region. “COVID-19 has produced the biggest impact to global medical trend variation the industry has seen, and we expect the repercussion and volatility from it to extend into 2022 and beyond,” said Eric McMurray, global head of health and benefits for Willis Towers Watson. “Countries and employers are feeling the impact differently. Some have experienced the recovery’s demand for regular medical services in 2021, while others will see it next year or after. The pandemic, combined with the changing face of work, has had a significant effect on medical trends, delivery of services and the future drivers of medical claims.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
tkmagazine.com

From The Professor: The Economic Impact of Buying Local

The local business community in the State of Kansas has been recovering from the negative implications of the ongoing pandemic using stimulus funds provided by the federal, state and local governments. Along with these government incentives, the practice of “buying local,” in which households’ purchasing behavior prioritizes local goods and services over non-local ones, could ease the negative impact of the current pandemic by strengthening the local business community and maintaining a more robust local economy in the long run.
KANSAS STATE
TravelPulse

US Travel & Tourism Rebounds, May Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report produced in collaboration with Oxford Economics has found that the United States is leading the world in the global recovery of the travel and tourism sector, with this year and next year’s projected industry growth and job growth to exceed even pre-pandemic levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Iowa State
wrvo.org

Hochul pledges $450 million to boost tourism industry

Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday pledged to help the state’s tourism industry to recover by providing nearly half a billion dollars in grants. At an event Monday at New York City’s Museum of Natural History attended by business and union leaders, Hochul said the economic future of the city and the state are tied to the tourism industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Local Tourism Numbers Take a Hit From Pandemic

New numbers released by the Danville Area Visitors’ Bureau show a dramatic drop in tourism spending. Bill Pickett has more…. ‘’Covid 19 has impacted the travel industry in a way we have never seen before,’’ said Jeanie Cooke, Executive Director of the Visitors’ Bureau. ‘’Overall spending by non-residents of Vermilion County dropped 13.3 million dollars in one year – going from $97.4 million dollars in 2019 to $84.1 million in 2020.’’
DANVILLE, IL
finance-commerce.com

How the pandemic economic response fought the last war

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. It was the early 2010s. The global financial crisis had become the stuff of history books, and the recession it had caused was long over. But the United States economy was still haunted by a series of chronic, interrelated problems: too little spending by consumers and businesses; too few jobs; and too-low inflation.
BUSINESS
UC Santa Cruz

National award recognizes economics professor’s research for revealing outsized pandemic impacts on minority-owned businesses

Economics Professor Robert Fairlie recently received the Bradford-Osborne Research Award, which recognizes ground-breaking research in support of entrepreneurs of color. Fairlie was honored for his August 2020 paper in the Journal of Economics and Management Strategy, “The impact of COVID-19 on small business owners: Evidence from the first three months after widespread social-distancing restrictions.”
BUSINESS
#U S Travel#Covid#Visit Quad Cities#Tourism Economics#Qc#The Iowa Tourism Office
kingstonthisweek.com

Pumpkinferno at Fort Henry generates $3.4 million economic impact

Pumpkinferno, the family-friendly outdoor event new to Kingston this year and a mainstay in Morrisburg for the past decade, sold out for the month of October and helped generate more than $10 million in regional economic impact. “Our mission at St. Lawrence Parks Commission is to generate lasting visitor growth...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Tourism Industry Encourages Residents To Support As They Continue To Recover From Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Restaurant owners, hotel managers, tourism industry workers might be down but do not count them out. The entire industry is trying to recharge so they can come back from this pandemic stronger than ever. The tourism industry in Maryland generates billions in tax revenue and provides thousands of jobs. Chris Riehl, Board Chair of the Maryland Tourism Coalition, encouraged Marylanders to take staycations, go out to eat, support local businesses and events. “Everybody can be a tourist and contribute to the economic engine,” she said. Governor Larry Hogan granted more than $200 million in financial aid for the workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
agnetwest.com

Pandemic Assistance Offered for Organic Producers

Organic producers can seek support being offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) comprehensive Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. USDA is providing assistance for certification and educational expenses for producers that are certified organic or transitioning to organic. A total of $20 million in funding support is being made available through the new Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program (OTECP).
AGRICULTURE
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
Cape May County Herald

Tourism, Drones Focus of Economic Development Discussion

ATLANTIC CITY - The Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce is offering a series of panel discussions highlighting economic development in South Jersey's counties. A Nov. 15 discussion focused on Cape May and Atlantic counties, with Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. as part of the panel.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index is likely to increase to plus 0.90 in October, compared to minus 0.13 in September. Data on existing home sales for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing...
ECONOMY
wusf.org

Tourism ‘bed tax’ revenue for Pinellas and Hillsborough beats pre-pandemic numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in tourism for the greater Tampa Bay region, but that trend was reversed for Pinellas and Hillsborough counties this fiscal year. Pinellas County had over $72.5 million in “bed tax” revenue — taxes collected by hotels — from its tourism this fiscal year, beating fiscal 2019’s $62.7 million. Fiscal 2020 came in at $48.1 million.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

