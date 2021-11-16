Despite pandemic, QC tourism in 2020 produced $958 million in economic impact

The global cost of employer-sponsored health benefits in 2022 is expected to increase at the same pace as this year. However, increases will vary widely by region. “COVID-19 has produced the biggest impact to global medical trend variation the industry has seen, and we expect the repercussion and volatility from it to extend into 2022 and beyond,” said Eric McMurray, global head of health and benefits for Willis Towers Watson. “Countries and employers are feeling the impact differently. Some have experienced the recovery’s demand for regular medical services in 2021, while others will see it next year or after. The pandemic, combined with the changing face of work, has had a significant effect on medical trends, delivery of services and the future drivers of medical claims.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO