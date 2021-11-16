Eighty Civil-Society Groups Urge Senate Leadership to Quickly Confirm President Biden's Nominees to the FCC and NTIA
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, 80 civil-rights, media-justice, community-media, workers-rights and consumer-advocacy groups sent a letter urging Senate leadership to swiftly confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as chairwoman and Gigi Sohn as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, and Alan Davidson as the director of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration....www.freepress.net
