Lil Nas X says that he's playing Miles Morales in live-action. The pop star made his way to the Spider-Man meet-up between Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. GQ had an event for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star and the pictures spiraling out of that event have the entire Internet talking. That was before Lil Nas decided to throw some gasoline on the fire with his comments about playing Miles. People have been speculating all kinds of wild things about the upcoming Marvel Studios film. If this were to be true (It's probably just trolling from a master of the art form) it would shake the entire fandom in an unmistakable way. Miles Morales is one of the most popular new Marvel characters of the last 20 years. Having Lil Nas X would absolutely stir fandom discourse for an entire year. People can dream, but right now it looks like a well-timed joke from a Twitter master. But, the multiverse is wide open and bursting with possibility.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO