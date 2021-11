Expands access to legal services throughout New York state. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the legal service providers who will be awarded portions of the $25 million in federal funding to offer free legal assistance and comprehensive housing stability services. The awardees will use the money to help renters avoid eviction in areas of the state outside of New York City where access to free legal aid is not available to meet the need of these renters. The legal assistance is aimed at helping both tenants and landlords resolve rent-related disputes and maintain tenants' housing stability.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO