People On The Move

Cover picture for the articleIntracorp Homes is proud to announce the hiring of Billy White as an Analyst...

bizjournals

Zillow cancels hundreds more home contracts across the country

More homeowners across the country are getting breakup calls from Zillow Offers, offering thousands of dollars to break off homeowners' contracts to sell their homes to Zillow. Could litigation be brewing as a result? Experts share their thoughts. In this exciting series, the Puget Sound Business Journal will bring together...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Developer details update on $78M NuLu project, unveils new investment campaign

Nick Campisano gives some details about the new high-profile project, as well as an easy way to invest in local development. KY Inno's annual Startups to Watch list highlights early-stage companies that are poised to make big moves in the coming year. This year, we look to spotlight 22 Kentucky startups to watch in 2022. Nominations are now open.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Los Angeles builder plans new 379-home community in North Carolina

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has purchased 161 acres through its Durham-based division for over $3.7 million, according to two deeds filed Friday. The community will be called Matthews Ridge and is located on Matthews Road in Harnett County. Plans call for 379 single-family homes with preliminary pricing in the $280,000s, said a KB Home spokesperson. Community amenities include a pool, cabana and a children's playground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

New self-storage building proposed near Lake Nona

The project is part of a larger mixed-use development. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

ByteDance plans to spin off real estate listing business

SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China's ByteDance plans to spin off its real estate listing service to focus on its core businesses, a company representative said on Wednesday, as the TikTok owner undergoes a reorganisation. The company is preparing to hive off Xingfuli, the name of which translates to "happy...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

New tasty retailer debuts at Waterford Lakes Town Center

New restaurants and eateries help to add variety and appeal to shopping centers. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
RETAIL
Billy White
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Central Ohio on pace for record-setting year in home sales

Central Ohio is on pace to set a new yearly record for home sales. There have been 30,497 homes sold in the region between January and October, according to Columbus Realtors. That's up from last year's 27,914 between January and October, said Marqué Bressler-Preininger, a member of the organization. The current record is 33,431 homes sold in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Private Equity Firm#Intracorp Homes
bizjournals

Best Buy acquires outdoor furniture company Yardbird

Best Buy Co. Inc. has added a local outdoor furniture brand to its portfolio as the retailer continues to expand its offerings beyond electronics. Earlier this month, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) acquired Yardbird, a St. Louis Park-based company specializing in premium, sustainable outdoor furniture, including dining sets, lounge seating, fire tables and accessories.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
bizjournals

Virginia Hospital Center expands footprint in McLean with $34.5M purchase

It’s part of VHC’s effort to become more accessible beyond its hospital footprint. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Global tech company Hootsuite moves to Midtown's Tech Square

Global social media management platform Hootsuite is the latest technology company to set up an office in Midtown’s Tech Square. Hootsuite has chosen the WeWork space in the Coda building, often a landing space for tech companies looking to do larger expansions in Atlanta. Microsoft housed employees there before announcing its 1,000-person Atlantic Station office and 15,000-person Grove Park campus. BlackRock Inc. started at the WeWork space before moving into a 1,000-person office overlooking the Beltline Eastside Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Boston startup launches "Y-Combinator for creators"

Boston startup ASMBLE has publicly launched its new community platform designed to connect brands and influencers. The company said it’s been beta-testing the product for a year, with 2,000 influencers and a “range of brands” in the U.S. It says it's now ready to go global.
ECONOMY

