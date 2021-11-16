US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;28;48;44;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;64%;12%;1. Albuquerque, NM;70;42;64;32;Mostly sunny;E;4;22%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;12;1;5;-3;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;66%;6%;1. Asheville, NC;67;41;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;61%;12%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;44;73;49;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;55%;8%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;51;39;63;58;Warmer;SSW;11;56%;9%;3. Austin, TX;79;63;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;58%;27%;4. Baltimore,...

The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
manisteenews.com

Court largely upholds North Dakota law regulating PBMs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has largely upheld a North Dakota law aimed at regulating companies that are hired to hold down prescription costs for insurers and employers. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday, reversing its earlier decision. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
manisteenews.com

Police: 3 students shot in Denver-area school parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three students were shot Friday during a fight in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, the police chief said, only days after six teenagers from a nearby campus were shot and injured at a park. Those injured in the...
AURORA, CO
manisteenews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty. The jury, which had been deliberating for several days, came back with the verdict Friday afternoon with their findings after his defense team vigorously argued self-defense in the charges against their client. Rittenhouse is from Antioch, Illinois, which is north of Chicago near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
manisteenews.com

Kellogg's to restart talks with striking cereal workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. will reopen contract talks this week with its 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said negotiations are scheduled to resume Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
manisteenews.com

North Texas 49, FIU 7

UNT_Aune 11 run (Mooney kick), 8:03. UNT_Burns 55 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 12:50. UNT_Torrey 50 run (Mooney kick), 10:28. UNT_Lyles 35 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 4:47. UNT_Torrey 1 run (Mooney kick), :36. Third Quarter. FIU_Chambers 60 pass from Bortenschlager (Gabriel kick), 13:39. UNT_Ragsdale 5 run (Mooney kick), 10:06.
TEXAS STATE
manisteenews.com

High schooler inspires bill to ban balloon litter

LANSING — Nisha Singhi didn’t expect she would have her hand in state legislation, but in early October the Bloomfield Hills high schooler’s efforts led to a proposed ban on balloon litter. After reading about balloon debris in a Pure Michigan magazine, the 14-year-old decided to contact Lara O’Brien, a...
LANSING, MI

