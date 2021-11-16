US Forecast

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4

