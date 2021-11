SUVs, trucks, crossover, hatchback, convertible, sedan, and coupe are all different body styles of cars. They each have a loose definition depending on how many doors they have and other factors, but sometimes it gets a bit more complicated than that. Knowing the difference between a coupe and a sedan can help you identify what car you want to buy. If you’re a fan of two doors but want the space of a four-door sedan, there are many options. You just need to know what to look for. This is the difference between a coupe and a sedan.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO