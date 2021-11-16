New research IDs Arctic communities at greatest risk from permafrost thaw
By Malte Humpert, High North News
A new study using data from the EU’s Copernicus satellites Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 identified communities and infrastructure across the Arctic at risk from the effects of permafrost melt over the next 30 years. The study quantified new infrastructure constructed across the Arctic coastal zone since the year 2000 and...
Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
The flipping of the planet's magnetic pole sounds like the plot of a disaster movie, but it seems to happen cyclically and at somewhat predictable intervals. In fact, for the past 20 million years or so, Earth’s magnetic field has flipped every 200,000 to 300,000 years —although it has been more than twice that long since the last one.
There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
The Earth is changing, and life is changing along with it. New satellite imagery of Turkey's Lake Tuz is colorful, inspiring, but also deeply concerning. Snapped by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite, what was once Turkey's second-largest lake has completely dried up in just one year, according to an initial report from Gizmodo.
For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
It’s been more than 100 years since a live montane skink, Proscelotes aenea, was last spotted. Since then, it hasn’t been clear whether the lizard was extinct or just very good at hiding. But, thanks to a combination of field work and detective skills, we can now announce that Proscelotes...
Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilization. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October 2021, the Australian...
Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough.
But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray.
"Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology.
"It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
One of the influencers of increased tectonic and volcanic activity is the melting ice sheet with profound consequences on Earth. Climatologists are trying to grasp how changing weather condition is getting eccentric compared to weather before. Ice sheets where they can be found are melting fast as the data from...
The end-Permian mass extinction (EPME) was quite the mass extinction event, wiping out 80-90 percent of land and sea species – and researchers have now identified a new contributing factor to this period of devastation.
More informally known as the Great Dying, the EPME is the most severe extinction event our planet has ever seen. Previous research has identified a series of huge volcanic eruptions as the primary cause of the event, with volcanic ash increasing temperatures, carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, and ocean acidification.
It's also among the more mysterious of extinctions. While it's clear a series of volcanic eruptions...
Here's another reminder of the precarious position that the world's climate and ecosystems are in: a new study estimates that global warming could push the Antarctic ice sheet past a tipping point in as little as 10 years.
In other words, the point of no return in terms of ice sheet loss is arriving earlier than previously thought, and we may well already be in the midst of it. That could have serious consequences when it comes to sea level rise globally, and the local habitats that animals in Antarctica rely on.
To get a better idea of what's happening right now,...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After eight great years of observations and research, a Sandia National Laboratories-operated atmospheric measurement facility moved from Oliktok Point, on the North Slope of Alaska, this summer. The mobile facility will be relocating to the southeastern United States; the exact location is still being decided. The Department...
As the world warms, countries with holdings in the Arctic are increasingly eyeing the region for development and use. As Ars reported last July, the frigid polar zone might be open to increased shipping, as it remains free of ice longer under climate change. However, policymakers and scientists need better...
Many polar species and habitats are now affected by man-made global climate change and underlying infrastructure. These anthropogenic forces have resulted in clear implications and many significant changes in the arctic, leading to the emergence of new climate, habitats and other issues including digital online infrastructure representing a 'New Artic'. Arctic grazers, like Eastern Russian migratory populations of Tundra Bean Goose Anser fabalis and Greater White-fronted Goose A. albifrons, are representative examples and they are affected along the entire flyway in East Asia, namely China, Japan and Korea. Here we present the best publicly-available long-term (24Â years) digitized geographic information system (GIS) data for the breeding study area (East Yakutia and Chukotka) and its habitats with ISO-compliant metadata. Further, we used seven publicly available compiled Open Access GIS predictor layers to predict the distribution for these two species within the tundra habitats. Using BIG DATA we are able to improve on the ecological niche prediction inference for both species by focusing for the first time specifically on biological relevant population cohorts: post-breeding moulting non-breeders, as well as post-breeding parent birds with broods. To assure inference with certainty, we assessed it with 4 lines of evidence including alternative best-available open access field data from GBIF.org as well as occurrence data compiled from the literature. Despite incomplete data, we found a good model accuracy in support of our evidence for a robust inference of the species distributions. Our predictions indicate a strong publicly best-available relative index of occurrence (RIO). These results are based on the quantified ecological niche showing more realistic gradual occurrence patterns but which are not fully in agreement with the current strictly applied parsimonious flyway and species delineations. While our predictions are to be improved further, e.g. when synergetic data are made freely available, here we offer within data caveats the first open access model platform for fine-tuning and future predictions for this otherwise poorly represented region in times of a rapid changing industrialized 'New Arctic' with global repercussions.
John Walsh, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has received the Mohn Prize for his outstanding research in the Arctic. The prize amounts to roughly $230,000 and is one of the premier Arctic research awards. The Mohn Prize sponsors announced that Walsh is the 2022 laureate during...
Fifteen ships that have been slowed or stopped by ice in Russian Arctic waters for the last two weeks see release coming, as a second icebreaker makes its way into the East Siberian Sea. Diesel-powered icebreaker Novorossisk early this week made its way into the Chukchi Sea, on course for...
The Defense Department and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Wednesday that the Pentagon picked Anchorage as the site of the new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. “We are the state that makes America an Arctic nation and our geostrategic location creates unparalleled possibilities available nowhere else,” Murkowski, a...
