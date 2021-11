November is Native American Heritage Month, also referred to as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Contributions of Native people in the West are vast and include important generationally passed-down ecological knowledge. Traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) is defined by Fikret Berkes in the book Sacred Ecology as: “A cumulative body of knowledge, practice and belief, evolving by adaptive processes and handed down through generations by cultural transmission, about the relationship of living beings (including humans) with one another and their environment.”

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO