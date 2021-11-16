DEVELOPING: Car accident causing delays on Bangerter Parkway in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say Bangerter Parkway in Draper is closed due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday afternoon.



Bangerter Parkway is closed from 300 E to Highland Dr. and officials ask that drivers plan for alternate routes and avoid the area.

First responders are on scene assisting with the crash.

No further information on the crash has been released.

