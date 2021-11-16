ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

DEVELOPING: Car accident causing delays on Bangerter Parkway in Draper

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rx1Ic_0cyfyvil00

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say Bangerter Parkway in Draper is closed due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Bangerter Parkway is closed from 300 E to Highland Dr. and officials ask that drivers plan for alternate routes and avoid the area.

First responders are on scene assisting with the crash.

No further information on the crash has been released.

ABC4 will update the story when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Hiker dies during rescue attempt in Holbrook Canyon

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A man being rescued off Holbrook Canyon on Sunday passed away before he could be lifted off the mountain. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says the man is 58-years-old, but his identity is not being released at this time. Authorities say the man first set out to hike Holbrook Canyon on […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Idaho crash involving man from Hurricane, Utah under investigation

IDAHO (ABC4)- Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a 33-year-old male from Hurricane, Utah.  The crash occurred at 1:01 pm on Sunday when the male from Hurricane was driving a Salt Lake City Express bus southbound on U.S. Highway 91. Police say he was attempting to make a left-hand turn when he […]
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: One person identified in fatal Tremonton crash

UPDATE: 11/21/2021 7:28 PM MST Utah Highway Patrol released the name of one of the individuals who died in a crash in Tremonton on Saturday. Police say 50-year-old Scott Mann from Pocatello, Idaho was driving a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on I-15 near milepost 39 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and […]
TREMONTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Draper, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Sports
Draper, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
ABC4

Water main break in Sugarhouse shuts down roads

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a water main break in Sugarhouse Friday evening. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the “significant water leak” is located near 2100 South and 1100 East. Fire crews are working with the Streets and Water departments on the incident. Salt Lake City Police have closed […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Weather#Highland Dr
ABC4

West Valley car thief leads police pursuit in vehicle theft

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have recovered a stolen car after two high-speed car chases on Monday morning. West Valley City Police first received reports of a stolen vehicle at 3420 W. 2700 S. Police say the stolen vehicle’s owner was following it and saw the suspect exit the stolen vehicle and hop […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Fatal crash claims lives of child, elderly man in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash claimed the lives of an elderly man and a small child Thursday afternoon in Provo. Officers responded to the crash at 613 West Lakeview Parkway around 2:30 p.m. The head-on collision was between two pickup trucks. The crash caused one pickup to catch fire with a citizen responding […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Police searching for triple robbery suspects in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who committed three robberies in Layton on Thursday night and Friday morning. The Layton Police Department says the two suspects were masked and armed with bats as they entered three businesses in the Layton area. The suspects demanded money and merchandise from all three businesses. […]
LAYTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
978
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy