ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive in Dubuque, Iowa

By Ken Peiffer
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are lots of annual events that we mark and celebrate each year. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and more. Here's one I'd like you to add to your list...the American Red Cross Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive. The holiday season...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WJOD

Thanksgiving in Dubuque a Hundred Years Ago

It's 2021 and we've reached the 400th anniversary of the celebration that evolved into what we call Thanksgiving. No one is sure of the date, but in the autumn of 1621, around 90 natives included European pilgrims in a traditional Wampanoag harvest celebration in what the pilgrims called Massachusetts. This...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Street Closure: Chaney Road

Chaney Road will be closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and St. Anne Drive for private utility work until 5:00 PM Friday, Nov. 19. Related: How "Dubuque" are you? Test your "Dubuque-iness" with our handy quiz.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Veterans Freedom Center of Dubuque Receives $2200 Check From Townsquare

Over the past several weeks, Townsquare Media Dubuque and it's partners, R T & T Enterprises, DuTrac Community Credit Union and J & J Pools and Spa, have been saluting Veterans and the Freedom Center of Dubuque. This campaign was two-fold. The first goal was to spread the word to area veterans that there is a place just for them in Dubuque. In 2019 prior to COVID-19, the Freedom Center helped over 8,000 vets and their families. Whether they just want to spend time with other veterans, share stories, relax with a game of pool, or create wooden works of art....the Veterans Freedom Center is there for them. All services are FREE.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dubuque, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

From Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque

Football, Dancing, Parades, Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque. A year after World War I ended with the famous armistice signing at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, celebrations of its anniversary were big, exciting affairs all across America. With the horrors of World War I only a year in the past, Armistice Day 1919 was very much focused on the soldiers who fought in its battles; those who had and those who had not returned home. Americans mourned, and also partied. Many celebrations across the U.S. were raucous affairs.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

All-New Buff City Soap Now Open in Dubuque

Plant-based, Dubuque-made soaps. It was a genuine pleasure to be part of the opening of Buff City Soap yesterday in Dubuque's Asbury Plaza. Congratulations to Chris, Kailee, and everyone involved in a terrific launch!. Not only does the place look great, it smells wonderful! The first 50 people in line...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Job Opportunities At Andersen Windows In Dubuque!

A better job opportunity is waiting for you at Andersen Windows in Dubuque!. Located at 2045 Kerper Boulevard, Andersen Windows makes a wide variety of windows and doors. Aaron Osthoff, the Site Safety Specialist for Andersen Windows in Dubuque stopped in this morning to tell us more about it. He mentioned that they are actually the largest window and door maker in North America, and they recently became an international company.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Free Food Distribution Saturday

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will host a free commodity distribution for elderly and low-income residents of Dubuque County on Saturday, November 13th. Free food will be given away beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest building, 423 West Locust Street in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Blood#Thanksgiving#Blood Donation#Redcrossblood Org#Alexa Echo
103.3 WJOD

The Thanksgiving When Dubuque was Celebrating Local Beer

Dubuque has a long brewing tradition. Beer was being brewed here years before the city was even formed. After brewing had been forced underground during the prohibition years, the holidays of 1933 were notable for the return of local beer. Let there be beer. As the nation was preparing for...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Traffic Interruptions on Kerper Blvd in Dubuque

Northbound Kerper Boulevard will experience lane closures near the intersection of East 16th Street for water department valve installation From 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 8 until Friday November 12 at 5:00 p.m. Northbound traffic will be shifted into the left turn lane to give access to the intersection, but delays should be expected.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Vaccines For Kids; A Dubuque Pediatrician Weighs In

Yesterday, after the CDC advisory panel recommended vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the official okay for kids to get vaccinated. So how does this decision affect us locally?. Doctor Marissa Michel, a pediatric specialist for the Grand River Medical Group was nice enough...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Aww, Shoot. Pumpkin Archery Saturday at Maquoketa!

Recycle your pumpkin into an archery target. Naturalist Tony Vorwald will host a pumpkin archery session at The Hurstville Interpretive Center near Maquoketa on Saturday, November 6th. Participants will use provided bows, arrows, and atlatls to shoot at pumpkins. Pumpkin archery begins at 1:00 pm. All ages are welcome at...
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
103.3 WJOD

The Safest Small Cities in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Smaller isn't Always Safer: The Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois Small Cities Ranked Safest. Wallethub issued a report last month ranking the best small cities in the U.S. The report compared more than 1300 American cities with populations ranging from 25,000-100,000. Among the metrics used in comparison was an overall safety...
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Street Closure: East 11th Street

East 11th Street in Dubuque will be closed between White Street and Washington Street for private overhead utility relocation from 8:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2. There will be no parking for this section during the closure. Related: How "Dubuque" are you? Test your "Dubuque-iness" with our handy...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Winter Farmers Market Starts This Saturday (11/6)

With Halloween, the World Series, and a variety of other things happening, you may have missed the final Dubuque Farmers Market over the weekend. Ah, dang! No more sweet corn, fresh donuts, and tasty burritos?. Luckily for you, the 15th season of the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market starts this Saturday...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
749
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy