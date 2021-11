In its third quarter earnings, Netflix announced it would change how it reports viewing metrics. The public-facing aspect of that switch goes into effect Tuesday. The streamer says it’s changing the way it reports its in-app top 10 lists, and it will supplement those local lists with a website showing top titles in more than 90 countries. The rankings will now be based on the total number of hours viewed for a given title, rather than Netflix’s previous standard of a two-minute sample. The change is a move toward more data transparency at Netflix, although it — along with every other streaming...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO