Are the Warriors the New Dunk City? | Top 20 Dunks Week 4

The Golden State Warriors are absolutely terrifying this season. They’re already wiping the floor with their opponents with an average margin of victory of 14.7 points through 12 games – and they’re only going to get better. James Wiseman is set to join Klay Thompson in the next step towards...
Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
The NBA 75 list that came out last week has caused a lot of controversy and discussion among fans and players alike. A lot of people have wondered why certain players got to be included on the list, and why some others were snubbed by the NBA. Kyrie Irving, Dwight...
It has been a horrible two-year stretch for Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson. In the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Thompson, who had been dealing with a strained hamstring, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and missed the full 2019-20 season. Then before the shortened...
The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
Shawn Marion raised a lot of eyebrows recently, after making a bold claim about his status among the greatest NBA players of all time. The former Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks player was a big contributor for his teams, but never the best player on the roster. That's why it...
Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley has worked as an NBA analyst on 'Inside The NBA' for 21 years, but his time on the show might be coming to an end soon. Shaquille O'Neal has earlier spoken about Barkley's retirement plan, and while Shaquille wants him to be with them forever, Barkley has other plans.
San Francisco, CA – The league-leading Golden State Warriors have been in an intriguing situation the last two seasons. Since playing in the NBA Finals in 2019, they’ve received three lottery picks. With those selections, they plucked James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. Lottery picks typically end up on...
It’s not easy to impress Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. The Golden State Warriors stars are used to being the centers of attention for their own superhuman feats on the basketball court. But both Curry and Thompson were left in disbelief after Gary Payton II posterized their former Warriors teammate...
The Golden State Warriors are about to be very depleted when they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Steph Curry, Otto Porter Jr, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out due to various injuries. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on all four players...
To end a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors will be without four key contributors on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. After a fiery comeback on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. against the Pistons.
If you ever have the opportunity to sit courtside at an NBA basketball game, make sure you do everything in your power to not fuck it up. Should go without saying, but one Kings fan didn’t get the message. Last night at the Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings game, a...
The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Utah on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 and finish their four-game road trip with a 2-2 record. However, during the fourth quarter things got very heated. Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, and the clip of what...
