Netflix viewers spent millions of hours watching 'Red Notice' and 'Narcos' last week

The wait for Red Notice is almost over. The Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot starring film which sees the FBI's top-profiler reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief to stop another art thief in a daring, global heist arrives on Friday, November 12th and joining Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot is Ritu Arya. The Umbrella Academy standout plays Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das in the film, a character who is herself trying to catch these most-wanted criminals. But while the wait for any exciting, action-packed film can feel long for fans, the wait for Red Notice was genuinely a little longer than expected. The film began production in early 2020 only to be shut down due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Production ultimately resumed in September 2020 and Arya recently told ComicBook.com that the whole experience was unexpected - and that she was grateful they were able to come back to finish what they'd started.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO