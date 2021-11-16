ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Megaspider’ that can bite through human fingernail found in park

By Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. The spider was described in the release as “what nightmares are made of.”. “In my 30-plus years at the park, I have never seen a funnel web spider this big,” Michael Tate, Australian Reptile Park education...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

PAWS Needs Pedigree Dog Food – Unknown Illness Mystery Continues

SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley PAWS is asking for donations of dog food while officials investigate the cause of a mysterious illness present in the facility.   As we reported earlier, the shelter has been shut down because of the illness.  "To those of you who have donated dog food THANK YOU! We are still in need of dog food as we are committed to providing the shelter with food for the next 10 days as we try to identify what has caused several dogs to fall ill. Our veterinary team suggested pulling the shelter's food until testing is complete. It is unlikely the shelter's food is the source…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

'Megaspider' is biggest of its kind we've ever seen, Australian reptile park says

(CNN) -- A massive funnel-web spider with fangs capable of piercing human fingernails has been donated to an antivenom program in Australia, sparking an appeal for its anonymous donor to come forward. Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, with fangs 2 centimeters (about...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Tate
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Web#Spiders#Australian#Tupperware#Nexstar Media Inc
Good News Network

A Lost Sunken City of Gold and Jewels Found in the Mud of Indonesian River

Nighttime divers on the Musi River in Indonesia are beginning to fish out fistfuls of gold, gems, and other treasures from the mud—and it might be the site of a fabled kingdom known in the 8th century as the ‘Island of Gold’. Dr. Sean Kingsley, a British maritime archaeologist, suspects...
SCIENCE
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Children of 87-year-old Long Island woman who died of COVID are suing a funeral home for $88 million claiming that it mistakenly swapped the body with that of another woman

The children of an 87-year-old Long Island woman who died of Covid-19 are suing a funeral home for $88 million claiming it mistakenly swapped the body with that of another woman. Salimah Lee, Ishmael Williams and their nine siblings are suing Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home in Amityville over the alleged mix-up...
LAW
Vice

Chilling Photos and Tales Reveal the Extent of Indonesia's Dog Meat Trade

This story features photos of animal abuse that some readers may find disturbing. When Tigre, the beloved family dog of Aya Diandara Salvator went missing in 2012, she suspected the worst. After two days of futile searching, Aya learned the shocking news from a local cab driver—her beloved pet had been taken by two men on a motorcycle.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Grandmother given restraining order for refusing to stop feeding ‘sad’ horse

A grandmother has been convicted of harassment for feeding a retired racehorse that she thought was being neglected.Margaret Porter, 67, gave Nelson carrots and apples on a number of occasions because she thought he would “starve to death”.But his owner Suzanne Cooke, 50, was concerned that he could get ill after she caught Ms Porter throwing vegetables to him in the village of Scruton, in the Yorkshire Dales, in February.Ms Porter told the court that she was “distressed” by her thoughts of Nelson in the frozen field.She said: “I saw him standing outside his stables and I thought he looked...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy