Danielle Kang, who ended the LPGA season ranked 12th in the Race to the CME Globe, may well have found the secret to ensure she doesn’t have another blank year in 2022. After recording just 230 yards off the tee during Thursday’s first round at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, the 29-year-old revealed to Golf.com that she made a call to Titleist tour rep JJ Van Wezenbeeck, who promptly sent over a driver head with lower loft – eight degrees instead of her usual nine or 10 – and “it was going further, which made golf a little better.”

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO