EMA Says No (Again) to Nouryant for Parkinson's Disease

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter re-examining its initial opinion back in July, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has re-affirmed its recommendation to refuse marketing authorization for istradefylline (Nouryant, Kyowa Kirin) intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD). Istradefylline, a selective adenosine A2A receptor...

