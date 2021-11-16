Hundreds rally at Capitol in support of banning vaccine mandates

People were out to voice their opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Lima Community for Medical Freedom was outside of the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center to oppose vaccine mandates and encourage the passage of Ohio House Bill 248, which would provide exemptions to vaccine mandates. The group was originally started by a couple of doctors who say they are not “anti-vax” but are “anti-mandate”, and especially worry about the hospitals in Lima, where they say hundreds of nurses could be fired, which could affect the care that they provide.

LIMA, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO