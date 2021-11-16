ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds rally at Capitol in support of banning vaccine mandates

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show their support for the Legislature’s special session. Many shared personal stories of how their vaccination status cost them their job. Opponents of vaccine mandates filled halls of the Capitol and the seats of committee...

www.news4jax.com

Fortune

Supreme Court allows COVID vaccine mandate without religious exemptions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to order Maine to allow religious exemptions to its new requirement that health-care workers be inoculated against COVID-19. Over three dissents the high court rejected a group of workers and...
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
Herald-Journal

SENATE SINE DIES AFTER TACKLING VACCINE MANDATE

BOISE, IDAHO - The Idaho Senate and House voted to sine die this afternoon. The two chambers came together to address the strong opposition to President Biden’s executive orders which seek to mandate COVID vaccines in both the public and private sectors. Serious concerns around medical privacy issues also arose and need to be addressed.
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
WTGS

Ohio House passes bill that would ban vaccine mandates in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would ban public and private entities from requiring vaccinations. House Bill 218 passed with a 58-32 vote. The bill would also offer wide-ranging exemptions for employers and students, including for medical contraindications, reasons of personal...
Reuters

Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Florida on Thursday banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety. Governor Ron DeSantis, a right-wing Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the U.S. presidency,...
Fox News

Over 160 House Republicans move to block Biden vaccine mandate

Top Republicans on Capitol Hill launched an official challenge Wednesday to President Biden’s executive order mandating all businesses with 100 employees or more to enforce vaccine-or-testing requirements. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, is leading over 160 Republicans in an effort to counter...
MSNBC

Why DeSantis' new anti-vaccination mandate policies matter

The substance of Florida's new state laws against vaccination requirements are important in their own right. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday signed new measures, quickly approved by GOP state legislators, that will punish private employers who want to require their workers to be protected during the Covid-19 crisis. The policies...
publicradiotulsa.org

Republican state officials and conspiracy theorists share the stage at capitol rally against COVID vaccine and mask mandates

A slate of conspiracy theorists and Republican state officials headlined a rally against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates Monday inside the state capitol. The rally was held on the same day the legislature began its special session on redistricting. Their rhetoric included misleading or false claims about the vaccines and the efficacy of masks, as well as repeated comparisons of the present-day United States to the political climate in Germany before the Nazis took control.
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Pushing Bill To Pay Workers Who Refuse To Get Vaccines

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is now pushing a bill to pay workers who refuse their companies’ requirements to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A provision of SB 2 — one of four bills introduced as part of the governor’s campaign against vaccine and mask mandates — would pay unemployment benefits at taxpayers’ expense to workers fired because they refuse required safety protocols to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.
hometownstations.com

Local group holds rally against vaccine mandates

People were out to voice their opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Lima Community for Medical Freedom was outside of the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center to oppose vaccine mandates and encourage the passage of Ohio House Bill 248, which would provide exemptions to vaccine mandates. The group was originally started by a couple of doctors who say they are not “anti-vax” but are “anti-mandate”, and especially worry about the hospitals in Lima, where they say hundreds of nurses could be fired, which could affect the care that they provide.
The Guardian

One Nation anti-vaccine mandate bill rejected despite support from five Coalition senators

One Nation’s anti-Covid vaccination mandate bill has been rejected in the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor to support it. On Monday morning Liberals Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic, who have threatened to withhold support from government legislation, voted for the bill contradicting the Morrison government’s aged care vaccine mandate and state government public health orders.
Sandusky Register

Group protests vaccine mandates

NORWALK — About 40 people on Saturday morning lined up along Benedict Avenue (U.S. 250), in front of Fisher-Titus Medical Center, to protest against COVID-19-related vaccinations, mandates associated with them and other infringements, they believe, violate their constitutional rights. Norwalk resident Tricia Selka attended with Kim Bussart. Both oppose mandatory...
wdac.com

Senate Committee Bans PA COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

HARRISBURG – As mandates continue to be imposed under the auspices of addressing COVID-19, the PA Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved legislation that prohibits state and local governments from mandating an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate Bill 471, called the “Medical Freedom Act,” states an individual in PA may not be discriminated against, denied services, or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination. It also states that all employers would be prohibited from taking any adverse employment action against an individual who declines a COVID-19 vaccination. Businesses likewise would be prohibited from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals such as denying entrance, service, or the ability to purchase goods or receive medical care because of a refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
