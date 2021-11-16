ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Good turnout for ‘Shotwell Open’

By Name
Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibcXo_0cyfuQPW00

A group of 30 friends and family of former James River High School golf, basketball and softball coach John Shotwell had their annual golf outing in North Carolina recently. It’s a yearly trip that John has put together for several years and the group plays different courses around Pinehurst each day. John pairs people together so that there are different teams each day and the days are filled with fun games and skill challenges to keep everyone on their toes. Shotwell, a James River Hall of Famer who had the softball field named in his honor, has been organizing these trips for 21 years. Left to right are: front row, Rene Jennings, Roger McDaniel, Janet Cochran, Donna Cox, Marc Gore, Cindy Musgrove, Dale Gore, Jamie Talbott, Debbie Young, Ralph Mundy, Linda McMillan and Dot Bolling; second row, Chris Mowles, Andy Shotwell, Mike Shotwell, Frank Shotwell, Tommy Jennings, Jordan Talbott, Steve Barger, Mike Cox, Chris Newbell, Larry Montgomery, Roger Musgrove, Rodney Mowles, John Shotwell, Ned Honts, KW Mowles and Gary Mundy; back row, far right, Royal Rogers.

Comments / 0

Related
Fincastle Herald

Basketball teams have scrimmages

With the high school basketball season less than two weeks away, the Lord Botetourt and James River basketball teams will have preseason scrimmages in the coming week. Lord Botetourt will host Salem at 10 a.m. this Saturday in a boys basketball scrimmage. The Cavaliers’ second scrimmage will be next Tuesday, November 23, at home against Glenvar.
DALEVILLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club conducts vision screening

The Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club has conducted vision screening in all of the Botetourt County schools except for two (that elected to do it themselves). The Lions discovered students with potential vision problems and their Spot screeners printed results for those students. Recommendations were made for complete eye exams and a promise that if the family needed financial assistance, the Lions would do their best to secure as much help as possible.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Thorne prepares to run for ALS

This weekend, Eric Thorne, a physical therapist in Daleville, is running the cross country portion of the Cherry Blossom Trail at Greenfield for 24 hours to raise awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). “I’m a pretty avid distance runner,” Thorne said in a recent interview. “I thought that, other than...
DALEVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Basketball
County
Botetourt County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Fincastle Herald

Rebecca Carson Fralin

Rebecca (Becky) Ann Carson Fralin of Blue Ridge passed away on October 30, 2021. Preceded in death by her son, Matthew Scott Fralin, and her parents, Thelma Carter Carson and Marvin Eugene Carson, Becky was a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah J....
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
48
Followers
76
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy