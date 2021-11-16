Good turnout for ‘Shotwell Open’

A group of 30 friends and family of former James River High School golf, basketball and softball coach John Shotwell had their annual golf outing in North Carolina recently. It’s a yearly trip that John has put together for several years and the group plays different courses around Pinehurst each day. John pairs people together so that there are different teams each day and the days are filled with fun games and skill challenges to keep everyone on their toes. Shotwell, a James River Hall of Famer who had the softball field named in his honor, has been organizing these trips for 21 years. Left to right are: front row, Rene Jennings, Roger McDaniel, Janet Cochran, Donna Cox, Marc Gore, Cindy Musgrove, Dale Gore, Jamie Talbott, Debbie Young, Ralph Mundy, Linda McMillan and Dot Bolling; second row, Chris Mowles, Andy Shotwell, Mike Shotwell, Frank Shotwell, Tommy Jennings, Jordan Talbott, Steve Barger, Mike Cox, Chris Newbell, Larry Montgomery, Roger Musgrove, Rodney Mowles, John Shotwell, Ned Honts, KW Mowles and Gary Mundy; back row, far right, Royal Rogers.