‘Red Notice,’ ‘Squid Game’ top Netflix hours-watched metric

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-viewed films and series by the amount of hours users spend watching them. The results? People are watching “Squid Game” and the new action-adventure film “Red Notice” maybe even more than you would have...

Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
Popculture

Netflix Adds Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator

Netflix subscribers who can't get enough of Squid Game are in luck, because even more titles from the show's creator have arrived to the streaming platform. Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 5 confirmed that three South Korean feature films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are now available to stream in the United States. They include Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress.
Ryan Reynolds
Sandra Bullock
Dwayne Johnson
Gal Gadot
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
FanSided

Is there going to be another season of Netflix blockbuster Squid Game?

It’s hard to imagine there was ever any doubt given its monumental success, but yes, Squid Game Season 2 is officially happening. Ever since its release this past September, Squid Game has taken the world by storm and become a global phenomenon. It never seemed likely that Netflix would just let it go as a one-season hit.
TVGuide.com

8 Shows and Movies Like Netflix's Squid Game to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

The Korean drama Squid Game is the TV story of 2021 as it rose from nowhere to become the most-watched Netflix television series of all time, a playground favorite that has parents up in arms, and TV's new most meme-able show (sad Oh Il-nam sitting is all of us). The latest word is that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on Squid Game Season 2, but Netflix has yet to officially announce it, meaning we aren't getting more Squid Game for a long time. But now that you've watched and rewatched it all and the heat of the show is wearing off, what do you watch next?
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Brings a Grunge Twist to the Red Carpet in Combat Boots at Netflix Screening

“Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung has become a fan-favorite not just because of her outstanding performance as Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s South Korean thriller series, but also because of her killer fashion sense. The cast of “Squid Game” replaced their famous green tracksuits for red carpet glam at a screening in Los Angeles last night. Jung went for a  minimalist high-fashion aesthetic at the event. The 27-year-old sported a long strapless black dress which featured a translucent beige trim that peaked out of the top and bottom seams. For footwear, the actress kept it casual while remaining trendy. She sported a...
Observer

‘Alice in Borderland’ Is the Netflix Show to Watch After Finishing ‘Squid Game’

As you’re no doubt aware, Squid Game has become Netflix’s most-popular original series ever. The South Korean thriller owes its global obsession status to its high-concept hook—desperate characters playing children’s games with life or death stakes in hopes of winning immense riches—coupled with inventive production design that uses color scheme like a scalpel and visual dimension like a hammer. The sinuous narrative has prompted unprecedented binging, and as audiences get to the end of the nine episodes they have something new on their hands: free time.
Gamespot

Top 10 On Netflix Today: Red Notice, Love Hard, And Big Mouth

Netflix is undoubtably the most-popular streaming service on the market. As of October, Netflix has over 213 million paid subscribers. But what is everyone watching? Luckily, the company keeps track of what's popular on the app and updates it daily. You can check out daily updates for the top 10 on Netflix below. Here's what's trending.
Collider

‘Red Notice’ Review: Netflix Has Made Another Chore of a Blockbuster

Hollywood moviemaking has been a cynical affair pretty much since its inception. After all, Hollywood exists in part because studio heads wanted to avoid legal battles with Thomas Edison on the East coast, and back then sheer geography was enough to do the trick. I don’t necessarily mind that Red Notice is cynical. I mind that there’s really nowhere to hide its cynicism. Studios have always made bad movies coasting on thin premises and charismatic actors, but counterintuitively, they could sometimes hide behind the spectacle of the big screen. When you can get lost in the theatrical experience, it’s harder to find plot holes, lazy writing, and bland performances. But on Netflix, Red Noticehas nowhere to hide, and you can see that this is not a movie meant to be watched. It’s not meant for you to sit down and enjoy what you’re watching because you like these actors, and you want to see them on a globe-trotting caper. Red Notice is meant to be played. You press “play” and then you goof around on your phone or fold laundry because Red Notice was designed for your consumption, not your attention because the second you pay it any mind, you see that’s it just the hollow version of something that was actually worth your emotional engagement.
Screendaily

Netflix trumpets top 10 lists based on new viewership metric

Netflix has launched top 10 lists reporting its most popular films and shows around the world based on its new metric measuring hours viewed. Starting today (November 16) the metric on Top10.netflix replaces the streamer’s previous measurement which recorded the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of a piece of content in its first 28 days on the platform.
NBC News

Netflix's 'Red Notice' with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson is a pleasurable shell game

Early on in the Netflix thriller “Red Notice,” Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das (Ritu Arya) holds up one of the film’s three fabled eggs of Cleopatra and calls it a “priceless piece of ancient cultural whatnot.” She then throws it to the ground, shattering it. It’s not a real egg, but a fake substitute — as you’d expect, since you’re watching a movie, in which all the priceless valuables are props.
Deadline

‘Narcos: Mexico’ & ‘Squid Game’ Top Netflix’s First Weekly TV Streaming Top Ten Chart

Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with Narcos: Mexico and Squid Game taking the top TV spots. The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed. Today, Netflix firmed up exactly what that will look like with Pablo Perez De Rosso, VP of content strategy, planning & analysis calling it an “important step forward” for the company. The first tranche of data includes numbers...
Digital Trends

Netflix launches new ‘Top 10’ website with refreshed metrics

Netflix has launched a new website featuring Top 10 rankings for its library of content that features a new way of measuring a movie or show’s popularity. The video streaming giant has traditionally given little away when it comes to metrics linked to its content. What we did know was that a “view” on Netflix counted as two minutes of time spent watching a title. Now, however, Netflix is ranking content by total number of hours watched.
hypebeast.com

'Squid Game' Prevails as Netflix's No. 1 Show With 2.1 Billion Hours Streaming Time

Netflix subscribers across the globe have collectively watched 2.1 billion total hours of Squid Game through Sunday, according to the streamer’s new public popularity charts. For context, that figure is equivalent to more than 239,700 years. In Squid Game‘s first 28 days on the platform, the series received 1.65 billion...
CNET

Netflix's Squid Game was even bigger than you thought -- 2.1B hours big

Netflix already anointed Squid Game as its biggest show ever, but now we know just how big: Netflix subscribers around the world collectively watched 2.1 billion total hours of Squid Game through Sunday, according to the company's new public popularity charts -- the latest stat in a series of head-spinning figures about the dark South Korean show's runaway popularity.
107.3 PopCrush

‘Red Notice’ Had Netflix’s Biggest Opening Day in History

Red Notice is Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, at least according to its stars, who’ve described it as “the latest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film.” It certainly has one of Netflix’s glitziest casts, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot starring in the three main roles as an FBI profiler and two master thieves who chase each other around the world on the hunt for some ancient Egyptian MacGuffin.
