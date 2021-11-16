Two ex-Rockwell executives charged with defrauding company of nearly $17 million

Beth Jannery is CEO of Titan Strategic Communication and advises about Strategic Communication and Workforce Trends for high-growth clients. There is a new trend for the workforce — life strategists — and many companies and employees are welcoming it. Companies retain life strategists to do weekly calls with employees as a sort of “perk,” and it is all confidential. Employees get to discuss privately whatever issues or ideas are on their minds and do a "brain dump." They may also decide to work on a personal goal.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO