Five declare college choices on ‘signing day’

 6 days ago
National signing day was last Wednesday, November 10, and Lord Botetourt High School had five seniors participate, declaring their collegiate choices to continue their scholastic and athletic careers. Left to right in the group photo of four students are Angelina Zeidan, who will swim at George Mason; Rhyann Jones, a softball pitcher headed to UNC-Greensboro; Samir Davidov, who will play golf at George Mason; and University of South Carolina-bound baseball player Connor Fuhrman.

[PHOTOS: Matt de Simone]

In the other photo, LB baseball coach Todd Smith talks about Garrett Green, who is headed to Bluefield University for baseball.

