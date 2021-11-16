ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates runs to all-state honors at Green Hill Park

Fincastle Herald
 6 days ago
Lord Botetourt teammates Sydney Vokus (right) and Ella Johnston race together in the opening mile at Green Hill Park in the Class 3 championship. They would pace 25th and 21st respectively for the Cavaliers.

Lord Botetourt senior Evan Gates finished 14th in the state Class 3 cross country meet Saturday to bring home all-state honors. The LB boys and girls teams and Michael Jorgensen of James River competed as Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park played host to the Class 1,2 and 3 state meets.

Gates finished with a time of 16:59.7 in the Class 3 boys meet. The top 15 runners were declared all-state as Isaac Thiessen, a senior from Abingdon, won the race in a time of 15:23.3.

Abingdon had four of the top seven runners, including the first two, to win the state championship with a score of 33. Maggie Walker Governor’s School was second at 86 and Lord Botetourt was eighth with 191 points. LB and Meridan tied for seventh but Meridan was declared the seventh place team by the tie-breaker, as their sixth runner was 10 spots ahead of LB’s sixth.

James River’s Michael Jorgensen eyes the finish line in the Class 2 State Championship. He would place 66th overall (19:10.1).

The top five runners scored in the meet. Cole Stelter was 43rd overall for Botetourt, while Carter Hudson was 56th, Rye Jackson was 62nd and Aiden Dietrich was 79th. Also running were Tristan Dodson in 95th and Gage Hornback in 104th.

Maggie Walker won the girls state championship with 72 points, followed by Warren County with 97 and Meridan with 117. Lord Botetourt finished 10th.

LB’s first girl across the line was sophomore Ella Johnston in 21st place at 20:06.7, and senior Sydney Vokus wasn’t far behind in 25th at 20:16.3. The winning time was 18:30.1 by junior Ava Bordner of Skyline.

Also scoring for LB were Karley Burks in 73rd, Molly Caldwell in 74th and Katie Cross in 90th place. Alexa Carillo was 93rd and Hatlyn Haggerty was 96th in the state.

Lord Botetourt’s Carter Hudson placed 56th in the Class 3 state championship with a time of 17:50.5. [PHOTOS: Jon Fleming]

“Both teams did a great job and had a good showing,” said Cavalier coach Elizabeth Smith. “They finished the season strong.”

James River had just one runner competing in the Class 2 races, senior Michael Jorgensen. He finished 66th with a time of 19:10.1. The winning time was 16:20.8 by Daniel Zearfoss of Glenvar, a fellow member of the Three Rivers District with James River. Glenvar swept the individual titles as Carly Wilkes of the Highlanders won the girls race in 17:47.4.

Teamwise, the Clarke County girls and Union High boys won Class 2 team titles. In Class 1, for the state’s smallest schools, the George Wythe girls and Galileo High boys won team titles.

