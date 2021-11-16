Benjamin Franklin’s Pioneering Electrical Work Influenced Today’s Technology

Sonya Clark is undoubtedly among the most celebrated contemporary craft artists working in the United States today. Working in the medium of fiber—in its very broadest sense—Sonya Clark weaves stories not only in fabric and thread, but an array of materials including hair, combs, buttons, flags, and even currency. Of these, she is best known for investigating two recurring themes—hair and flags—through which she reflects on notions of personal and collective identity, celebrating Blackness while interrogating historical imbalances and the roots of racial injustice. In her hair works, she embeds a tenderness surrounding her own memories of girlhood braids, and pays homage to the empowerment and artistry of Black hair traditions; in her flag pieces she conveys a profound sense of the dissonance between American ideals and the realities of what it means to be Black in America today. Often incorporating performance and participation, Clark’s works directly and powerfully engage audiences in complex meditations around race, culture, gender, and class in America in ways that promote true dialogue on these charged subjects.

